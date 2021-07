LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The newest Vegas Golden Knight has been selected by the team. With the 30th pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Vegas selected forward Zach Dean.

Dean put up 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 23 games for Gatineau in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season. In 2019-20, he was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie team with 46 points in 57 games.

The Knights still have five picks remaining in the 2021 NHL Draft, which will continue Saturday.