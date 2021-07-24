Golden Knights select defenseman Daniil Chayka with 2nd round draft pick

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights added a defenseman to the team in the second round of this year’s draft.

With the 6th pick in the second round (38th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, Vegas selected defenseman Daniil Chayka from the KHL.

After taking a timeout in the second round, Vegas traded pick No. 36 to Detroit for picks No. 38 and No. 128.

With the 38th pick, Vegas selects defenseman Daniil Chayka from CSKA of the KHL!!! 😁 pic.twitter.com/o5Xt15XjaE — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 24, 2021

The team selected forward Zach Dean with the 30th pick on Friday.

The Knights still have four picks remaining in the 2021 NHL Draft, which continues Saturday.