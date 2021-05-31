Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves to face hearing for penalty in Game 1 against Avalanche

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves will face a league hearing Monday for the roughing penalty he received in Game 1 Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche.
There was a whole lot of pushing and shoving in the penalty-filled game in Denver Sunday night as the Avalanche blazed through with a 7-1 win over the Knights.
There were a total of 79 penalty minutes between the teams. Reaves was assessed a roughing penalty in the third period for knocking down Colorado defenseman Ryan Graves and was ejected from the game.
VGK forward Mattias Janmark took a big hit from Graves earlier in the game. Graves’ shoulder-to-chest check knocked Janmark into the boards and he was helped off the ice. He didn’t return and Head Coach Pete DeBoer didn’t have an update.
Game 2 is Wednesday in Denver.