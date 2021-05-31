Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves to face hearing for penalty in Game 1 against Avalanche

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) skates aMinnesota Wild during the second period of Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves will face a league hearing Monday for the roughing penalty he received in Game 1 Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche.

There was a whole lot of pushing and shoving in the penalty-filled game in Denver Sunday night as the Avalanche blazed through with a 7-1 win over the Knights.

Vegas’ Ryan Reaves will have a hearing today for Roughing/ Unsportsmanlike Conduct on Colorado’s Ryan Graves. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 31, 2021

There were a total of 79 penalty minutes between the teams. Reaves was assessed a roughing penalty in the third period for knocking down Colorado defenseman Ryan Graves and was ejected from the game.

VGK forward Mattias Janmark took a big hit from Graves earlier in the game. Graves’ shoulder-to-chest check knocked Janmark into the boards and he was helped off the ice. He didn’t return and Head Coach Pete DeBoer didn’t have an update.

DENVER, COLORADO – MAY 30: The Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights fight during the third period in Game One of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 30, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Game 2 is Wednesday in Denver.