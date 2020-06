LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 29: Alex Tuch #89 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates with the Golden Knights mascot Chance the Golden Gila Monster after scoring the game-winning goal during a shootout against the Arizona Coyotes to win the game 2-1 at T-Mobile Arena on November 29, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NHL announced its Fan Choice Awards for 2020 and the Golden Knights did pretty well. Top mascot in the league, that honor goes to Chance, the Knights friendly gila monster.

Best player to follow on Twitter? None other than the Knights new goalie, Robin Lehner.

Taking of to Vegas. @MapleLeafs we were so close…😂 see you tomorrow Vegas. Can’t wait to join the @GoldenKnights pic.twitter.com/TNnzU8AcSS — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) February 25, 2020

Save of the year, this one goes to another Knights goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury blows out the competition with more than 50% of the vote in this catagorie