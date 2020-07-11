Golden Knights return to action Aug 3 vs. Dallas

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) reacts after scoring against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The NHL released its Stanley Cup Playoff schedule Friday. The Golden Knights will play their games in the “hub” city of Edmonton. The Knights play Dallas Monday August 3, St. Louis Thursday August 6 and on Saturday August 8 they take on Colorado. No times have been given for the games. This will be a round-robin tournament between the four top teams in the Western Conference to determine seeding for the next round.

Here’s the full schedule:

Here is the day-by-day and series-by-series schedule for the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers. All Eastern Conference games will be played at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto; Western Conference games will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The top four teams in each conference, based on points percentage, will play a three-game round-robin, and the No. 5-12 seeds will play in eight best-of-5 series. The winners of those series will advance to the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the four teams from the round-robin.

STANLEY CUP QUALIFIERS BY SERIES

EASTERN CONFERENCE (all games at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto)

(5) Pittsburgh Penguins vs. (12) Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, Aug. 1: Canadiens vs. Penguins

Monday, Aug. 3: Canadiens vs. Penguins

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Penguins vs. Canadiens

Friday, Aug. 7: Penguins vs. Canadiens*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Penguins vs. Canadiens*

(6) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (11) New York Rangers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Rangers vs. Hurricanes

Monday, Aug. 3: Rangers vs. Hurricanes

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Hurricanes vs. Rangers

Thursday, Aug. 6: Hurricanes vs. Rangers*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Rangers vs. Hurricanes*

(7) New York Islanders vs. (10) Florida Panthers

Saturday, Aug. 1: Panthers vs. Islanders

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Panthers vs. Islanders

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Islanders vs. Panthers

Friday, Aug. 7: Islanders vs. Panthers*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Panthers vs. Islanders*

(8) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (9) Columbus Blue Jackets

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs

Thursday, Aug. 6: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets

Friday, Aug. 7: Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs*

Round-robin

Sunday, Aug. 2: Flyers vs. Bruins

Monday, Aug. 3: Capitals vs. Lightning

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Lightning vs. Bruins

Thursday, Aug. 6: Capitals vs. Flyers

Saturday, Aug. 8: Bruins vs. Capitals

Sunday, Aug. 9: Flyers vs. Lightning

WESTERN CONFERENCE (all games at Rogers Place, Edmonton)

(5) Edmonton Oilers vs. (12) Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, Aug. 1: Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Monday, Aug. 3: Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

Friday, Aug. 7: Oilers vs. Blackhawks*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Blackhawks vs. Oilers*

(6) Nashville Predators vs. (11) Arizona Coyotes

Sunday, Aug. 2: Coyotes vs. Predators

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Coyotes vs. Predators

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Predators vs. Coyotes

Friday, Aug. 7: Predators vs. Coyotes*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Coyotes vs. Predators*

(7) Vancouver Canucks vs. (10) Minnesota Wild

Sunday, Aug. 2: Wild vs. Canucks

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Wild vs. Canucks

Thursday, Aug. 6: Canucks vs. Wild

Friday, Aug. 7: Canucks vs. Wild*

Sunday, Aug. 9: Wild vs. Canucks*

(8) Calgary Flames vs. (9) Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Aug. 1: Jets vs. Flames

Monday, Aug. 3: Jets vs. Flames

Tuedsay, Aug. 4: Flames vs. Jets

Thursday, Aug. 6: Flames vs. Jets*

Saturday, Aug. 8: Jets vs. Flames*

Round-robin

Sunday, Aug. 2: Blues vs. Avalanche

Monday, Aug. 3: Stars vs. Golden Knights

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Avalanche vs. Stars

Thursday, Aug. 6: Golden Knights vs. Blues

Saturday, Aug. 8: Golden Knights vs. Avalanche

Sunday, Aug. 9: Stars vs. Blues