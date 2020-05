Anaheim Ducks defenseman Erik Gudbranson (6) knocks the puck away from Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With plenty to settle during this current hockey season, the Golden Knights also have the 2020-2021 season in their sights with a letter sent out to season ticket holders.

The NHL has still not announced when, or if, it will continue its current season. The season was paused March 12 because of fears of the coronavirus pandemic. The Knights are currently in first place in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference.