Golden Knights resume season against another rival, LA. Kings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – The Golden Knights are back in action at home Friday night against another rival, Los Angeles Kings.

The Knights and Kings met one time in the postseason with Vegas’ sweeping L.A. 4-0 in a first round series. It was the inaugural season for the Knights and a berth into the 2018 Stanley Cup Final would follow.

In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold,’ the West Coast rivalry will stretch into Super Bowl weekend with the farm teams clashing on the ice. The Silver Knights take on the Ontario Reign, who’s roster is loaded with some of the NHL’s top prospects.

