Golden Knights release training camp roster

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Training camp will open for the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, Jan. 3, ahead of a modified 56-game regular season that will conclude in mid-May.
On Friday, the Knights announced a camp roster that includes four goaltenders, 24 forwards and 12 defensemen.
Noticeably missing is the recently retired Deryk Engelland and traded Nate Schmidt and Paul Stastny.
The official roster and schedule for the team’s 2020-21 Training Camp is as follows (numerical by position):
Forwards
- 8 Jack Dugan
- 9 Cody Glass
- 10 Nicolas Roy
- 13 Tomas Jurco
- 15 Dylan Sikura
- 19 Reilly Smith
- 20 Chandler Stephenson
- 21 Daniel O’Regan
- 25 Lucas Elvenes
- 28 William Carrier
- 37 Reid Duke
- 38 Patrick Brown
- 39 Jake Leschyshyn
- 43 Paul Cotter
- 55 Keegan Kolesar
- 61 Mark Stone
- 64 Ben Jones
- 67 Max Pacioretty
- 71 William Karlsson
- 72 Gage Quinney
- 75 Ryan Reaves
- 81 Jonathan Marchessault
- 89 Alex Tuch
- 92 Tomas Nosek
Defensemen
- 2 Zach Whitecloud
- 3 Brayden McNabb
- 4 Jimmy Schuldt
- 7 Alex Pietrangelo
- 14 Nicolas Hague
- 22 Nick Holden
- 23 Alec Martinez
- 27 Shea Theodore
- 45 Jake Bischoff
- 52 Dylan Coghlan
- 63 Carl Dahlstrom
- 94 Brayden Pachal
Goaltenders
- 29 Marc-Andre Fleury
- 35 Oscar Dansk
- 36 Logan Thompson
- 90 Robin Lehner
All practice sessions at City National Arena are currently closed to the general public, but every practice will be streamed daily, according to the organization.
Fans can catch the livestream of practice on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch with commentary from members of the VGK broadcast team. The time of each stream will be announced on the VGK Twitter account each morning.
The Golden Knights open their season Thursday, Jan. 14 at home against the Anaheim Ducks.
Click HERE to see the full schedule for the 2020–2021 season.