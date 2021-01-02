Golden Knights release training camp roster

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Training camp will open for the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, Jan. 3, ahead of a modified 56-game regular season that will conclude in mid-May.

On Friday, the Knights announced a camp roster that includes four goaltenders, 24 forwards and 12 defensemen.

Noticeably missing is the recently retired Deryk Engelland and traded Nate Schmidt and Paul Stastny.

The official roster and schedule for the team’s 2020-21 Training Camp is as follows (numerical by position):

Forwards

8 Jack Dugan

9 Cody Glass

10 Nicolas Roy

13 Tomas Jurco

15 Dylan Sikura

19 Reilly Smith

20 Chandler Stephenson

21 Daniel O’Regan

25 Lucas Elvenes

28 William Carrier

37 Reid Duke

38 Patrick Brown

39 Jake Leschyshyn

43 Paul Cotter

55 Keegan Kolesar

61 Mark Stone

64 Ben Jones

67 Max Pacioretty

71 William Karlsson

72 Gage Quinney

75 Ryan Reaves

81 Jonathan Marchessault

89 Alex Tuch

92 Tomas Nosek

Defensemen

2 Zach Whitecloud

3 Brayden McNabb

4 Jimmy Schuldt

7 Alex Pietrangelo

14 Nicolas Hague

22 Nick Holden

23 Alec Martinez

27 Shea Theodore

45 Jake Bischoff

52 Dylan Coghlan

63 Carl Dahlstrom

94 Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

29 Marc-Andre Fleury

35 Oscar Dansk

36 Logan Thompson

90 Robin Lehner

All practice sessions at City National Arena are currently closed to the general public, but every practice will be streamed daily, according to the organization.

Fans can catch the livestream of practice on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch with commentary from members of the VGK broadcast team. The time of each stream will be announced on the VGK Twitter account each morning.

The Golden Knights open their season Thursday, Jan. 14 at home against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Golden Knights open their season Thursday, Jan. 14 at home against the Anaheim Ducks.