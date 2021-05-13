Golden Knights release schedule for first round match-up with Wild

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It came down to the final game of the regular season, but the NHL playoff picture is finally clear.

The Golden Knights will face off with the Minnesota Wild in the first round.

The dates and times are as follows:

Game 1 — Sunday, May 16 at 12 p.m. (NBC)

Game 2 — Tuesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. (NBCSN, AT&T SportsNet)

Game 3 — Thursday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. (NBCSN, AT&T SportsNet)

Game 4 — Saturday, May 22 at 5 p.m. (NBC)

*Game 5 — Monday, May 24 at TBD

*Game 6 — Wednesday, May 26 at TBD

*Game 7 — Friday, May 28 at TBD

On the other side, the Colorado Avalanche will face off with the St. Louis Blues.