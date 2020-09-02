Game 5: Canucks backup goalie shines to force game 6 vs. Knights

This is a developing thread that will be updated throughout the game

PUCK DROP: Robin Lehner in net for Knights. Backup Thatcher Demko replacing Canucks top goalie Jacob Markstrom. Markstrom ruled “unfit to start.”

FIRST PERIOD: No score after 1 period. Knights with 10 shots on goal, Vancouver Canucks with 6.

SECOND PERIOD: Shea Theodore (5) breaks the ice with a great move and score at 15:12 into the period. Assists to Reilly Smith (8), Mark Stone (9). KNIGHTS 1, CANUCKS 0.

Canucks with their first goal :24 seconds later. Brock Boesser (4) at 15:36. J. Miller (10), Q. Hughes (13) assists. KNIGHTS 1, CANUCKS 1.

END OF PERIOD TWO: KNIGHTS 1, CANUCKS 1. Knights dominate shots on goal, 28-10.

PERIOD THREE: Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson (7) scores at 3:19 on a redirect from Brock Boesser (7), and JT Miller (11). CANUCKS 2, KNIGHTS 1.

FINAL: CANUCKS 2, KNIGHTS 1, Knights outshoot Canucks 43-17. Game 6 is Thursday, Time TBD.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights are back in action tonight when they take on the Cancucks with a trip to the Western Conference Finals on the line. It is win or go home time for Vancouver as the Golden Knights have a chance to close out the series and advance to the Western Conference Finals with a win Tuesday night.

Which would make Vegas the first team in NHL history to reach the conference final at least twice in their first three seasons.

This is the second straight series that the Golden Knights have a chance to close things out in a Game 5.

And with the other Western Conference semi-final between Dallas and Colorado going to at least six games, a win Tuesday night for Las Vegas would ensure extra days of rest. Head Coach Pete Deboer says that is a huge motivation for his team going into tonight’s matchup.

“There’s always motivation to get finished as soon as you can,” Deboer said. “The more rest, the less games you play. [It] definitely has an impact the further you go. More chance of injury all those things. Obviously, we want to finish this off as quickly as possible as the same time Vancouver is going to have something to say about that and based on how they have responded to adversary through the playoffs we are going to see a great game out of them so we have to be ready for that.”

Historically it hasn’t been great for teams that are in a 3-1 hole — winning this game just nine times out 285 games.