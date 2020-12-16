Golden Knights players, coach give back to community during holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are in the holiday giving spirit! Various players and Coach Peter DeBoer were busy on Tuesday making sure local families’ holidays are a bit brighter this year.

Head coach Pete DeBoer and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury helped load bikes outside of City National Arena, which were then delivered to Help of Southern Nevada.

Those bikes will be given to families to help make their holidays a little more merry, despite a difficult year.

“It’s not much, but our team tries hard to help people, our community and kids. I’m just happy and can give a hand there,” said Fleury.

“Such a tough time in this country and Southern Nevada. It’s an opportunity for us to brighten some days for some families who haven’t had it easy here, lately,” VGK Head Coach Pete DeBoer said.

Max Pacioretty, Nick Holden and Zach Whitecloud also made a special check presentation on behalf of the Golden Knights at the HELP of Southern Nevada campus.

Golden Knights players Max Pacioretty, Nick Holden and Zach Whitecloud present a check to HELP of Southern Nevada Tuesday afternoon.

Various Golden Knights players unload bikes from VGK mobile.

Tuesday’s events were part of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation’s holiday initiatives.