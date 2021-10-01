Golden Knights plan special 1 October tribute at game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Immediately following the tragedy of 1 October, the Vegas Golden Knights stepped up to play a key role in helping the community heal. The Knights plan another special tribute Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights played a preseason game at T-Mobile the night of Oct. 1, 2017, shortly before 58 people were killed and hundreds more wounded at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on The Strip.

Related Content Golden Knights show appreciation for first responders on 1 October

Just days later the team opened its inaugural season with special tributes to the victims and to first responders. The team retired the number 58 and hung a banner at T-Mobile in honor of those killed.

Jon Tritsch spoke live with Golden Knights’ team president Kerry Bubolz about what the team has planned.