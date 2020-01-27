Golden Knights ownership group considering buying AHL franchise

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS – JUNE 08: Members of the Chicago Wolves watch as the Charlotte Checkers celebrate a win following game Five of the Calder Cup Finals at Allstate Arena on June 08, 2019 in Rosemont, Illinois. The Checkers defeated the Wolves 5-3 to win the Calder Cup. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Reports are the Vegas Golden Knights are looking at buying an American Hockey League (AHL) franchise to serve as their minor league affiliate. The Knights are currently affiliated with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL. There is no work on which franchise the Knights ownership, Bill Foley and the Maloof Family, are looking to purchase.

AHL President David Andrews confirms that the Golden Knights have began discussions to possibly purchase an AHL franchise.



Still in the early stages of talks though. #VegasBorn — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) January 27, 2020

There has been talk for the last couple years that the Knights would like to move their top affiliate closer to the west coast, perhaps Reno or Salt Lake City. Reno currently does not have a pro hockey team and Salt Lake City has the Utah Grizzlies which are affiliates of the ECHL. It’s unlikely that the Chicago Wolves (if purchased by the Knights) would get approval from the AHL to changes cities. They have been a fixture in Rosemont, IL since 1994.

It is also possible that if the Knights purchase an AHL franchise that the team could move to Las Vegas and play in a smaller arena, possibly the Orleans Arena.