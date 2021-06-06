Golden Knights’ Mark Stone named finalist for NHL’s Selke Trophy

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, June 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights forward and captain, Mark Stone, has been named a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy.

Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins and Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers are the other two finalists for the award, according to the National Hockey League’s announcement made on Sunday.

The award is given annually to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game. This is the second time in his career, and in three seasons, that Stone has been recognized as a finalist for the trophy.

🗿 Mark Stone has been named a finalist for the Selke Trophy!!!! #ExpressiveMarkStone https://t.co/eK1cFnHwLp — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 6, 2021

The 29-year-old VGK top-line forward led the NHL with 58 takeaways for the second time in the last three seasons and recorded 61 points (21 G, 40 A) to go with 33 blocked shots.

The Winnipeg, MB native was the only player in the NHL to have over 60 points, 55 takeaways and 30 blocked shots on the season, according to the league.

He is the only winger to be named a finalist for the Selke Trophy since the 2011-12 season when St. Louis’ David Backes finished second in the voting.

The Golden Knights acquired Stone from the Ottawa Senators on February 25, 2019. He was drafted by Ottawa in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

VGK goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy this year, which is awarded to the NHL’s top goaltender.

The winners of the 2021 NHL Awards presented by Bridgestone will be revealed during the Stanley Cup Semifinals and Stanley Cup Final, with exact dates, format and times to be announced.