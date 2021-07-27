Golden Knights’ Marc-Andre Fleury traded to Chicago Blackhawks, TSN reports

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks the puck during the third period against the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights star goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has reportedly been traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, according to a report from TSN.

Fleury, 36, spent four seasons with Vegas and won the Vezina Trophy last season. He had a 117-60-14 record with the Golden Knights.

Fleury’s agent, Allan Walsh, says the beloved Vegas goalie “hasn’t heard from anybody with the Vegas Golden Knights,” about the trade. “Marc-Andre will be taking time to discuss his situation with his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time,” Walsh said.

While Marc-Andre Fleury still hasn’t heard from anybody with the Vegas Golden Knights, he has apparently been traded to Chicago. Marc-Andre will be taking time to discuss his situation with his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time. — Allan Walsh (@walsha) July 27, 2021

“No salary has been retained in the deal according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger and nothing will be returned to the Vegas Golden Knights,” TSN reported.

Fleury to Chicago. No salary retained. Nothing going back to Vegas. https://t.co/b7WmfygeZG — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 27, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.