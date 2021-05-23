Golden Knights look to wrap up series against the Wild at T-Mobile Arena Monday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights flew home from Minnesota on Sunday with full confidence before Game 5 tomorrow against the Minnesota Wild.

Vegas shut out Minnesota 4-0 Saturday night and took a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Vegas fans will find out Monday night if the Knights can do the unthinkable and beat Minnesota four straight games after only winning three matchups in the regular season.

Playoff Vegas is once again proving to be a special brand of gold and bold.

Saturday night, the hockey world saw the most dominant form of the VGK in this 2021 postseason tournament. The Golden Knights had depth scoring with two goals from Nic Roy, one from Alex Tuch and a big shorthanded goal from Vegas Captain Mark Stone.

Among the things not affecting Mark Stone:

-shorthanded situations

-goal posts

-the Wild#KnightUp — Jon Tritsch (@hometownJT) May 23, 2021

Not to mention, a shutout from Marc-Andre Fleury. The elite netminder made 35 saves for his 16th career postseason shutout.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) is introduced before Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Minnesota Wild Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

GOLDEN TAKEAWAYS from tonight’s 4-0 SHUTOUT vs. @mnwild:

🔘 Roy’s FIRST playoff goal👑🤩

🔘 Fleury’s 16th playoff shutout of his career! 35 saves🌸

🔘 BEST #ExpressiveMarkStone after that shorthanded goal? I THINK YES!

🔘 Vegas takes 3-1 lead in the series! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/7o8S34qUvz — Kaitlyn Olvera (@kaitlyn_olvera) May 23, 2021

Even though everything appears to be in sync, the team is not content, yet.

“I don’t think over-confidence is going to be an issue. We’ve had to work, and scratch, and claw really hard to get in this position. We know how good the other team is and their ability to get on a roll. They had a great regular season record and strung together multi- game winning streaks many times. I think we have too much respect for the opponent and the process,” VGK Head Coach Pete DeBoer said.

If the Golden Knights win Monday, it will be the first time in franchise history they’ve clinched a series at home.

The rounds against L.A., San Jose and Winnipeg in 2018 were finished on the road.

T-Mobile Arena is expected to host more than 11,000 loud, screaming fans Monday night when the puck drops at 7:30 p.m.