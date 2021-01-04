Golden Knights kick off training camp in preparation for 2021 NHL season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just as the Raiders season comes to an end, the Golden Knights drop the puck on the 2021 season in a few weeks. Camp started today, and 8 Sports Now was at City National getting our first look at the team favored to hoist the Stanley Cup this summer.

“We all came here to work,” said center Jonathan Marchessault.

The Knights opened training camp Monday for the 2021 NHL season, with just 10 days before their first game. Every single practice is crucial.

“It’s definitely a quick turnaround, and I thought today was a really good day,” said Marchessault. “We’ve been through it, going through the bubble. The first few games, we were good, and we were ready, so I’m not too worried about our group. I think we will be ready.”

With the shortened season and no exhibition games, the Knights know they must come out of the gates hot.

Alex Pietrangelo took to the ice for the first time in a Golden Knights jersey. The newly signed defenseman is excited to get going with his new squad.

“I mean, the first day is always a bit of a scatter. Everyone is excited to get going,” he said. “As we get on through camp, we will continue. It’s fun to get back and play some real hockey.”

Pietrangelo and the Golden Knights host Anaheim on Jan. 14 to kick off the season. And while there will be countless changes, possibly the biggest will be playing at T-Mobile Arena with no fans.