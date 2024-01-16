LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Star center Jack Eichel has been placed on injured reserve as the Golden Knights fight off more injuries.

Eichel underwent successful surgery for a lower-body injury, according to a Vegas Golden Knights post on social media. He will be out of the lineup “week to week,” the team said.

Eichel left the ice during a game against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 11. He left the ice during the game after apparently losing a skate blade when he was hit along the boards. When he left the game, he appeared to hunch over and he went down the tunnel behind the bench.

But he returned to the game and scored at 7:01 into the third period. The Knights and the Bruins went to overtime and the Knights won 2-1 on a goal from Alex Pietrangelo — a play that developed as a 2 on 1 because the Bruins were overplaying Eichel.

The nature of the injury was not disclosed. Head coach Bruce Cassidy told media after the game that Eichel would “miss a little bit of time.”

The Knights won a 4-1 game against the Nashville Predators on the strength of captain Mark Stone’s hat trick on Monday. They played without Eichel and other starters William Karlsson, William Carrier and Ben Hutton. They have been without starting goalie Adin Hill and star defenseman Shea Theodore, who have been dealing with long-term injuries.