Golden Knights in-arena host ‘Big D’ bids farewell, VGK posts thank you video

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are saying goodbye to a member of their team, in-arena host Big D.

The Knights made the announcement in social media posts Monday morning. Big D has been with the team and hosted entertainment throughout home games since the franchise started in 2017.

“Today we say farewell & good luck to our very own @BigDradio who has been with us in The Fortress from the start! As he and his family move on to the next chapter of their lives, we thank Big D for his dedication, energy and for being a friend,” the Golden Knights said in a post on Facebook and Twitter.

In a tweet, Big D thanked the Las Vegas community for the support over the years and said, “you’ll never know what my time with the Golden Knights has meant to me!”