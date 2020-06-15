Breaking News
Report: New York-New York casino robber used his hand, tucked in his pocket, as a gun

Golden Knights in-arena host ‘Big D’ bids farewell, VGK posts thank you video

Golden Knights

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are saying goodbye to a member of their team, in-arena host Big D.

The Knights made the announcement in social media posts Monday morning. Big D has been with the team and hosted entertainment throughout home games since the franchise started in 2017.

“Today we say farewell & good luck to our very own @BigDradio who has been with us in The Fortress from the start! As he and his family move on to the next chapter of their lives, we thank Big D for his dedication, energy and for being a friend,” the Golden Knights said in a post on Facebook and Twitter.

In a tweet, Big D thanked the Las Vegas community for the support over the years and said, “you’ll never know what my time with the Golden Knights has meant to me!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories