Golden Knights hold season ending interviews; McCrimmon guarded on goalkeeping decisions

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 28: Robin Lehner #90 and Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate on the ice after the team’s 4-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena on February 28, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Yes, the Vegas Golden Knights had problems scoring late in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoff, still, goalkeeping will be their biggest question in the off-season.

Do they keep fan favorite and future Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury, or do they the younger Robin Lehner in net? Both goalies were excellent during the playoffs. but it’s unlikely that any team could keep two high-priced goalkeepers. Fleury is 35 years old and has two years left on a contract that will pay him $7 million per year. Lehner is a 29 year old free-agent and has been rumored to have agreed to a 5-year, $5 million per year contract with the Knights. Lehner has denied the reports.

WATCH POST-SEASON PRESS CONFERENCE:

At the Knights post-season Zoom news conference Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said, “Fleury has been the face of the franchise… he’s led our team from its inception. I was very transparent at the trade deadline… why we added Lehner”. When Lehner was added at the trade deadline Knights management made it clear that Fleury was the number 1 goalkeeper and Lehner was the backup. Somewhere, sometime and for some reason that changed during the post-season.

WATCH G.M. KELLY MCCRIMMON ANSWER MEDIA QUESTIONS:

As for being in the NHL bubble, William Karlsson said, “At the end of the day, you’d rather be home with your family, in your own bed… I think that’s just how we are as humans” Mark Stone added, “This year felt different.. it was probably the best team I’ve ever been on, deepest at every position”

Head Coach Pete DeBoer confirmed that next season the Golden Knights will have a Captain. Stone is considered the favorite to have the “C” on his jersey/sweater in the 2021 season, whenever that begins.