Golden Knights hit the road after pair of home wins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After coming off a pair of home wins, the Golden Knights are hitting the road for the next 10 days.

They’re playing six games in the more than weeklong odyssey, starting with their most-hated rivals: the San Jose Sharks. In only three years, the two teams have developed a bitter rivalry, and to throw a little salt in the wound, the guy who coached the Sharks to a lot of success was fired.

Then, Vegas hired Peter DeBoer.

The Knights have beaten the Sharks once already at their place, with Vegas winning 3-1. So, you know it’s going to be a heated game once again this year.

Fans will remember the Ryan Reaves-Evander Kane rivalry within the rivalry. The post-season had been off the charts. Gerard Gallant called Peter DeBoer a clown, and the Sharks came back to beat the Knights when Vegas gave up three goals on the power play on a bad call by the officials.

This is what makes sports so fun: the rivals.