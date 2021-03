LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – It’s been a fun run lately for the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

The team is in first place in the Pacific Division riding timely scoring and balanced goaltending from Marc-Andre Fleury. In the latest edition of “Striking Gold,” loyal fans were able to take part in a live game. Even with 15% capacity, the energy felt like a sellout and the players welcomed the support back with open arms.

8 News Now Sports anchor has the story.