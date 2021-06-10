Golden Knights have Fortress on their side for Game 6 vs. Avalanche

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — T-Mobile Arena will be packed tonight as the Golden Knights try to close out a second straight Stanley Cup Playoff series on home ice.

The Knights are flying high after Tuesday’s win in Colorado. They will try to keep that momentum going tonight.

Tuesday’s overtime thriller gave the VGK a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, as Mark Stone scored 50 seconds into the extra period. But no one expects Colorado to roll over.

The Avalanche had the best record in the regular season — thanks to a tie-breaker over the Knights — and won six straight playoff games before the Knights got things going.

After losing the first two games in Denver, Vegas found its game on home ice and grabbed home ice advantage by beating the Avs in Game 5.

They hope a rowdy crowd at the Fortress tonight will push them through.

“Excited about the home crowd,” Golden Knights Head Coach Pete DeBoer said. “We’re going to need that extra boost of energy. We’ve got some guys who have already been on a long playoff trail here and we’re only in the second round. So that extra boost from our fans is going to be real critical.”

A win tonight puts Vegas in hockey’s Final Four and sets them up for a semifinal series with Montreal.

A loss means the Knights and Avalanche go back to Denver for Game 7.

Puck drop tonight is at 6 p.m.