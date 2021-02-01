Knights will return to play Friday at home vs. LA Kings

Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon, back left, coaches against the St. Louis Blues during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. McCrimmon coached the team because the team’s coaching staff was isolating due to COVID-19 protocols. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE:

Practice to resume Wednesday at City National Arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights will be back on the ice Friday, Feb. 5 against the Los Angeles Kings following the news that five members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The team missed three games because of COVID concerns. Those games will be made up in February and March, according to the NHL.

Game #122, St. Louis at Vegas, originally scheduled for Jan. 28, is now scheduled for Monday, March 22 at 10 p.m. ET

Game #149, Vegas at San Jose, originally scheduled for Feb. 1, is now scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. ET

Game #162, Vegas at San Jose, originally scheduled for Feb. 3, is now scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Knights practice will resume Wednesday, Feb. 3 at City National Arena. Three coaches, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and one practice-squad player were placed into COVID protocol in late January.

The Knights have had four days without a positive test, General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced at Monday’s news conference.

In their most recent game, the Knights lost to the Blues in overtime. The team was missing their entire coaching staff because of COVID-19 concerns. General Manager Kelly McCrimmon took over head coaching duties and was assisted by staff from the team’s minor league affiliate in the AHL, the Henderson Silver Knights.