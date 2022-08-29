LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights have acquired goaltender Adin Hill, 26, from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a fourth-round 2024 NHL Entry Draft pick.

A left-hander, Hill is 6-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 214 pounds.

Hill appeared in 25 games for the Sharks last season, posting a 2.66 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He had two shutouts.

Adin Hill of the San Jose Sharks prepares to skate against the New York Islanders at the UBS Arena on December 2, 2021 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Hill joins Logan Thompson, Michael Hutchinson and Laurent Brossoit at the goaltender spot, with projected starter Robin Lehner out for the year with hip surgery. Brossoit is questionable for the start of the season.

Originally a third-round pick (76th overall) of the Arizona Coyotes, Hill is a native of British columbia. He played four seasons for the Coyotes. Hill helped Canada win gold at the 2021 IIHF World Championship by appearing in three games and making 36 saves on 40 shots.