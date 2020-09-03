Golden Knights’ Game 6 preps are underway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights will try again to close out their respective playoff series and advance to the conference finals.

On Tuesday, the Golden Knights had a chance to eliminate Vancouver in Game 5 of that series, but the Canucks held on for a 2-1 win. Now, the Golden Knights will try to reach the conference finals for the second time in the franchise’s three-year history in Game 6 (9:30 p.m., NBCSN) in Edmonton, Alberta.

8 News NOW Sports Director Chris Maathuis has more on the Golden Knights’ Game 6 preps.