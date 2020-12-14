Golden Knights Foundation announces upcoming holiday initiatives

VEGAS (December 14, 2020) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, December 14, upcoming holiday initiatives supported through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

On Tuesday, December 15, head coach Pete DeBoer and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will take part in loading bikes at City National Arena (1550 South Pavilion Center Dr.), which will be delivered to the HELP of Southern Nevada Campus later in the day. Media members are welcome to attend the event for photo/video opportunities with the understanding that social distancing must be followed. It is recommended that media arrive no later than 12:15 p.m. PT.

Also, on Tuesday, December 15, Vegas Golden Knights players, Max Pacioretty, Nick Holden and Zach Whitecloud, will make a special check presentation on behalf of the organization at the HELP of Southern Nevada Campus (1640 E. Flamingo Road). In addition to the check presentation, bikes will be donated to families with Chance and members of the VGK Cast in attendance. The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will also be donating meals to the Shannon West Homeless Youth Center. Media members are welcome to attend the event for photo/video opportunities with the understanding that social distancing must be followed. It is recommended that media arrive at the HELP of Southern Nevada Campus by 2:45 p.m. PT.