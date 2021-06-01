Golden Knights’ Fleury named finalist for NHL’s top goaltender award

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks the puck during the third period against the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been named a finalist for the 2020-21 Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL’s top goaltender. This is the first time in his 17-year career that the Vegas netminder has been recognized as a finalist for the NHL award.

Philipp Grubauer of the Colorado Avalanche and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning are the other two finalists.

Fleury, 36, finished with a 26-10-0 record during the 2020-21 regular season and earned career-bests with a .928 save percentage and a 1.98 GAA, both of which finished third in the NHL, according to statistics from the league.

His 23-point improvement in save percentage from last season (.905 in 2019-20 to .928 in 2020-21) was the best in the NHL.

Also for the first time in his career, Fleury, along with his teammate Robin Lehner, was recognized as a winner of the William M. Jennings Trophy. This annual award is given to the goalkeeper(s) having played a minimum of 25 games for the team with the fewest goals scored against.

Vegas’ popular star moved up the leader board in a few areas this season. He is now the third all-time winningest goalie, earning his 490th career victory on May 5 when the Knights defeated Minnesota 3-2 in overtime. He won his 484th career game after capturing his 66th career shutout with a 1-0 win over Arizona on April 11. He captured his 100th victory as a Golden Knight against Anaheim on February 27.

The NHL says that among goaltenders to be a franchise’s first to 100 wins, Fleury required the second fewest games to reach the milestone, trailing Tiny Thompson (158 GP with Boston).