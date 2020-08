LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two star Vegas Golden Knights players are featured in a new Apple iPhone advertisement.

You may have seen it over the weekend during NHL games.

Marc-Andre Fleury and Mark Stone teamed up with Apple Canada for a commercial about the company’s iPhone 11 Pro.

The 30-second ad was shot entirely on the latest iPhone product.

It was filmed before the pandemic, but still has a socially-distanced-feel.

Check it out: