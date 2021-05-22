Golden Knights fans cheer on team from Henderson’s Water Street District

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights fans are cheering on the team in true Vegas style.

Fans gathered at Henderson’s Water Street District Saturday evening to watch Vegas take on Minnesota in the fourth game of the first round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

8 Sports Now’s Kevaney Martin caught up with some medieval maniacs ahead of the big game.

The Golden Knights lead the series 2-1 going into Saturday night’s game. The team won the last matchup on Thursday 5-2. Mark Stone scored a team-high two goals for Vegas in the victory.