LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Knights’ opponent Thursday will be playing back to back, so in hockey circles the Winnipeg Jets should be a tired bunch.

After losing at Dallas on Monday night to start a three-game road swing, Winnipeg got an overtime goal from Neal Pionk to beat the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night.

The Knights are coming off their own road loss, 3-2 to Calgary on Tuesday night. It was their first loss after opening the season with three victories.

Winnipeg Jets at Golden Knights