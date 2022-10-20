LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Knights’ opponent Thursday will be playing back to back, so in hockey circles the Winnipeg Jets should be a tired bunch.
After losing at Dallas on Monday night to start a three-game road swing, Winnipeg got an overtime goal from Neal Pionk to beat the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night.
The Knights are coming off their own road loss, 3-2 to Calgary on Tuesday night. It was their first loss after opening the season with three victories.
Winnipeg Jets at Golden Knights
- Faceoff: 7 p.m., T-Mobile Arena.
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Jets 2-1; Knights 3-1.
- Notes: The Jets will be without coach Rick Bowness, who is not making the trip; he’s at home in Winnipeg recovering from COVID-19. … The Jets are without wing Nikolaj Ehlers (lower-body injury). … The Knights could face backup goaltender David Rittich after Connor Hellebuyck’s busy night (33 saves) against the Avs. Hellebuyck has started and finished all three games.