LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights, inching closer to the Western Conference title, meet the Dallas Stars on Saturday in a nationally televised matinee (12:30 p.m., ABC).

The Knights have 106 points with three games remaining and lead Edmonton, with 103 points, in the chase for West supremacy and home-ice advantage through the the conference final. Edmonton also has three games left in the regular season.

The Knights are 0-1-1 against the Stars. They lost 4-0 on Jan. 16 and were edged 3-2 in a shootout on Feb. 25.

Golden Knights at Dallas Stars