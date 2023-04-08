LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights, inching closer to the Western Conference title, meet the Dallas Stars on Saturday in a nationally televised matinee (12:30 p.m., ABC).
The Knights have 106 points with three games remaining and lead Edmonton, with 103 points, in the chase for West supremacy and home-ice advantage through the the conference final. Edmonton also has three games left in the regular season.
The Knights are 0-1-1 against the Stars. They lost 4-0 on Jan. 16 and were edged 3-2 in a shootout on Feb. 25.
Golden Knights at Dallas Stars
- Faceoff: 12:30 p.m., American Airlines Center, Dallas
- TV/Radio: KTNV, Channel 13/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Stars 43-21-13; Golden Knights 49-22-14
- Notes: Dallas is 12-5-1 in its past 18 games. … Saturday’s game finishes a three-game homestand for the Stars. They beat Nashville 5-1 and Philadelphia 4-1 before the nationally televised game versus the Knights.