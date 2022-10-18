LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Newcomer Nazem Kadri has helped the Calgary Flames to a pair of victories to open the season. Acquired as a free agent after playing a critical role in the Colorado Avalanche’s march to a Stanley Cup victory this spring, Kadri had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Tuesday night’s clash against the visiting Golden Knights pits two teams, unbeaten to start the season, looking to dominate the Pacific Division.

Kadri, 32, a strong two-way center, was dealt from Toronto to the Avalanche in 2019, partly for his undisciplined playoff performances. But he had 28 goals and a career-high 87 points this past regular season, then added seven goals and 15 points in Colorado’s 16-game march to the Stanley Cup.

Golden Knights at Calgary Flames