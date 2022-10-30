LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights are rolling, finding their offensive punch and riding a three-game winning streak into tonight’s game at T-Mobile Arena against the Winnipeg Jets.

But the Jets are on their own three-game winning streak.

The Jets are 4-3-0, second in the Central Division. The Knights are 7-2-0, first in the Pacific Division).

Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 22-15-4 in home games last season. Goalies for the Golden Knights averaged 27.0 saves per game last season while allowing 3.0 goals per game.

Winnipeg had a 39-32-11 record overall and a 16-17-8 record in road games last season. The Jets committed 3.6 penalties per game and served 8.8 penalty minutes per game last season.