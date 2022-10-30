LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights are rolling, finding their offensive punch and riding a three-game winning streak into tonight’s game at T-Mobile Arena against the Winnipeg Jets.
But the Jets are on their own three-game winning streak.
The Jets are 4-3-0, second in the Central Division. The Knights are 7-2-0, first in the Pacific Division).
Vegas went 43-31-8 overall and 22-15-4 in home games last season. Goalies for the Golden Knights averaged 27.0 saves per game last season while allowing 3.0 goals per game.
Winnipeg had a 39-32-11 record overall and a 16-17-8 record in road games last season. The Jets committed 3.6 penalties per game and served 8.8 penalty minutes per game last season.
- Faceoff: p.m., T-Mobile Arena.
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Jets 4-3-0; Golden Knights 7-2-0
- Notes: Forward Jonathan Marchessault leads the Knights with 5 goals scored and 8 points coming into today’s game. Goaltender Logan Thompson posted his second shutout win of the season Friday night in the 4-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.