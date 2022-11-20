LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights finish a two-game trip Monday night in Vancouver with a Pacific Division matchup against the Canucks.

Vancouver is off to an uneven start under Bruce Boudreau, who in May decided to return as coach. When he was hired to replace Travis Green in December 2021, it was part of a shakeup that, for the most part, worked. Vancouver went 32-15-10 under Boudreau and narrowly missed the postseason.

This year’s start can be traced to some inconsistency up front. Example: Standout right wing Brock Boeser hadn’t scored a goal until Friday, when he got a pair in a 4-1 victory over the Kings.

If things are clicking, Boeser is part of a formidable forward group that includes centers Elias Pettersson and Bo Horvat. But president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford hinted at changes if the team continues to struggle.

“Maybe we’re going to get to a point where we’re gonna have to take a look at trading one or two players that, in the offseason, we would never consider doing,” Rutherford told theprovince.com last week.

Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks