LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Carolina Hurricanes, leaders of the Metropolitan Division, pose the opposition Saturday when the Golden Knights make the fourth stop of a five-game road swing.

Carolina ranks second in the NHL with 94 points, slightly off the pace of the league’s best team, the Boston Bruins (103 points).

Carolina features two former Knights, center Paul Stastny and defenseman Dylan Coughlan. Stastny has eight goals and 12 assists in 62 games. Coughlan has played just 16 games. He came to the Hurricanes in the July deal that also sent Max Pacioretty from Las Vegas to Carolina.

Pacioretty is expected to miss the rest of the regular season and playoffs after tearing his right Achilles tendon a second time in January.

Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes