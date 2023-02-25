Left wing Jason Robertson (21) leads the Dallas Stars against the Golden Knights on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Saturday night’s clash against the Central Division leading Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena begins a stretch of four tough games for the Golden Knights.

After Dallas, the Knights visit defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado on Monday, then host Carolina on Wednesday and New Jersey on Friday. Carolina leads the Metropolitan Division, with New Jersey in second place.

Dallas has lost five straight (0-3-2).

The Knights have an eight-game points streak (6-0-2) and are atop the Pacific Division with 75 points, one point ahead of Los Angeles. The Knights have two games in hand.

Dallas Stars at Golden Knights