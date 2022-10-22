LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche have lost two straight as they visit the Golden Knights on Saturday night.
Seattle beat the Avs 3-2 on Friday in Denver, so facing the Knights presents a back-to-back challenge.
Colorado Avalanche at Golden Knights
- Faceoff: 7 p.m., T-Mobile Arena.
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Avalanche 2-2-1; Knights 4-1.
- Notes: Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is out 12 weeks after knee surgery on Oct. 11. The talented two-way wing hasn’t played since the Stanley Cup run, when he had 11 goals and nine assists in 20 games. He missed the end of the season leading up to the Cup run, too, dealing with the injury.