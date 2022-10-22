Center Nathan MacKinnon leads the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche against the Knights at T-Mobile Arena. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche have lost two straight as they visit the Golden Knights on Saturday night.

Seattle beat the Avs 3-2 on Friday in Denver, so facing the Knights presents a back-to-back challenge.

Colorado Avalanche at Golden Knights