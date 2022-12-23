LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights could make it two in a row on home ice when they face off against the St. Louis Blues tonight at T-Mobile Arena.

And that would be a relief, considering the Knights’ recent problems at T-Mobile Arena, where their .500 record gives every opponent a little encouragement.

The Knights (47 points) remain at the top of the Pacific Division at the top of the Western Conference, leading the Pacific Division by four points over the Los Angeles Kings. The Knights and the Kings will meet in Los Angeles on the other side of the Christmas break.

Heading into Friday night’s game, the Knights appear to have the edge in net, where Logan Thompson is projected to start against the Blues’ Jordan Binnington. Thompson’s .917% save percentage and 2.61 goals against average compare favorably to Binnington’s stats: a save percentage of .897 with a 3.11 GAA.

Jonathan Marchessault is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, according to the Knights’ Twitter account, and Brayden Pachal and Pavel Dorofeyev have been recalled from the Henderson Silver Knights.

Captain Mark Stone had a strong game Wednesday night against the Arizona Coyotes in a 5-2 win, paired with Chandler Stephenson and Michael Amadio. Stone scored twice and had an assist. Stephenson leads the team with 32 points.

The Blues are led by Jordan Kyrou with 32 points, but he has been ruled out of Friday’s game after leaving the morning skate. The Blues have won four out of their last five games. They beat the Knights 3-2 on Nov. 12 in Las Vegas, the teams’ only previous meeting this year. The Blues are currently fifth in the Central Division with 33 points.

St. Louis Blues at Golden Knights