LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights close a six-game road trip Thursday when they face the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Knights are 2-2-1 on the trip that started Jan. 22 with a victory over Arizona and was split by the All-Star Game break.
Minnesota will be playing a back to back; the Wild lost 4-1 at Dallas on Wednesday night with Joel Eriksson Ek getting the lone goal.
Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild
- Faceoff: Thursday 5 p.m., Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Golden Knights 30-18-4; Minnesota Wild 27-19-4
- Notes: Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild in scoring with 28G, 33A in 50 games. Linemate Mats Zuccarello has 19G, 31A. They’re centered by Ryan Hartman, who after being a first-round pick of the Blackhawks in 2013 has bounced around some. He had 34G, 31A in 82 games last season with the Wild, but a shoulder injury has cut his production (5G, 10A in 28 games).