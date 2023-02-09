LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights close a six-game road trip Thursday when they face the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Knights are 2-2-1 on the trip that started Jan. 22 with a victory over Arizona and was split by the All-Star Game break.

Minnesota will be playing a back to back; the Wild lost 4-1 at Dallas on Wednesday night with Joel Eriksson Ek getting the lone goal.

Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild