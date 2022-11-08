LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on a seven-game win streak and they face a team that has goaltending injury issues.

The Leafs’ top two netminders, Ilya Samsonov and Matt Murray, are out with injuries. Samsonov hurt his knee Saturday in a 2-1 victory over Boston, and Murray is on long-term injury reserve. Samsonov is out for a week, after being placed on IR. Despite injuries at goaltender, Toronto is on a three-game winning streak, with wins over the Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes since a loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Expect Erik Kallgren to start against the Knights. The Leafs started Keith Petruzelli to a two-year, entry-level contract on Sunday.

The Knights are coming off an offensive outburst on Saturday in a 6-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Adin Hill was in goal, improving his record to 5-0-0 with a .925 save percentage. His goals-against average increased to 2.17 in the first game this season in which the Knights gave up more than three goals.

Golden Knights at Toronto Maple Leafs