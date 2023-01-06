LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Los Angeles Kings, trailing the first-place Golden Knights by six points in the Pacific Division, visit T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

The teams have split their two games, with the Kings winning the most recent clash, 4-2 on Dec. 27.

Left wing Kevin Fiala, 26, leads Los Angeles in points (39), assists (29) and power-play points (12).

Los Angeles Kings at Golden Knights