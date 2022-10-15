LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Seattle Kraken (1-0-1) are a point behind the Golden Knights (2-0-0) in the Pacific Division entering Saturday’s 7 p.m. matchup in Seattle. Both teams have beaten the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kraken feel they’ve improved via free agency, landing an offensive standout in former Colorado Avalanche forward André Burakovsky and goaltender Martin Jones. They’re also expecting major contributions from top prospects Matty Beniers and Shane Wright.

Philipp Grubauer was in goal for the Kraken opener, a 5-4 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks when Troy Terry scored 51 seconds into extra time. Jones was the winner in a 4-1 victory over the Kings on Thursday night.

Logan Thompson has played both games in goal for the Knights, 1-0 winners Thursday against Chicago in their home opener at T-Mobile Arena. Look for Adin Hill, acquired in an offseason deal with San Jose, to start in goal for the Knights against the Kraken.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken