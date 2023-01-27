LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Winless in two games on a four-game road trip, the Golden Knights face the New York Rangers on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

The Knights, 0-1-1 on the their trip, lost their lone game against the Rangers this year, 5-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 7.

Defenseman Shea Theodore and grinding left wing William Carrier are expected to play against the Rangers. Theodore (left leg) has been out since Dec. 9; Carrier (upper body) has been out since Jan. 14.

The Knights end their trip Saturday when they face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Golden Knights at New York Rangers