LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Pittsburgh Penguins, visitors Thursday to T-Mobile Arena, are out to snap a five-game skid, including a loss to the Boston Bruins in the NHL’s Winter Classic.

“I thought we played a pretty solid game today, to be honest,” right wing Kasperi Kapanen, who had the lone goal in Pittsburgh’s 2-1 loss, said after Monday’s nationally televised game at Fenway Park. “I think just that third period at the end there, if you give them chances, they’re going to score.”

Two third-period goals by Jake DeBrusk rallied the Bruins, the NHL’s best team.

Centers Sidney Crosby (19 goals and 43 points) and Evgeni Malkin (12G, 22A) lead the Penguins in scoring. Crosby, who has 24 assists, ranks 14th in the league in scoring.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Golden Knights