LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Pittsburgh Penguins, visitors Thursday to T-Mobile Arena, are out to snap a five-game skid, including a loss to the Boston Bruins in the NHL’s Winter Classic.
“I thought we played a pretty solid game today, to be honest,” right wing Kasperi Kapanen, who had the lone goal in Pittsburgh’s 2-1 loss, said after Monday’s nationally televised game at Fenway Park. “I think just that third period at the end there, if you give them chances, they’re going to score.”
Two third-period goals by Jake DeBrusk rallied the Bruins, the NHL’s best team.
Centers Sidney Crosby (19 goals and 43 points) and Evgeni Malkin (12G, 22A) lead the Penguins in scoring. Crosby, who has 24 assists, ranks 14th in the league in scoring.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Golden Knights
- Faceoff: 7 p.m., T-Mobile Arena.
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Penguins 19-12-6; Knights 26-12-2.
- Notes: The Knights are coming off an impressive 3-2 victory Monday over the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period to give the Knights a 3-1 lead. Michael Amadio scored his sixth goal in the opening period; he has 5G, 4A in his last seven games. … Left wing Jason Zucker, who attended Bonanza High School and was raised in Las Vegas, has 8G, 15A in 33 games for the Penguins.