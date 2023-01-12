LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Florida Panthers, coming off a 5-4 triumph Tuesday night over defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado, visit T-Mobile Arena to face the Golden Knights.
Opening faceoff Thursday night is 7 p.m.
The Panthers have won three of their last four games.
Florida Panthers at Golden Knights
- Faceoff: 7 p.m., T-Mobile Arena
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Panthers 19-19-4; Knights 27-13-2
- Notes: Matthew Tkachuk got the decisive goal on a power play with 3:30 left in Tuesday’s 5-4 victory over Colorado … The Knights are coming off a 5-1 loss at home on Saturday to the Los Angeles Kings.