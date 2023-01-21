LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights seek to climb out of a disappointing homestand in a clash Saturday against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

Ovechkin has 30 goals and is 84 shy of the 894 by NHL career scoring leader Wayne Gretzky. Ovechkin surpassed Gordie Howe (801 goals) for No. 2 on the all-time list earlier this year.

The Knights are 13-13 at home this year, including 2-4 on a homestand that ends Saturday against the Caps.

If you’re driving to the game, the state Department of Transportation’s I-15 Tropicana Project could cause delays. Road, ramp and lane closures will change throughout the 2 1/2 year project. Visit the DOT for updates on lane restrictions and closures.

Washington Capitals at Golden Knights