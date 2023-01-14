LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Connor McDavid leads the Edmonton Oilers against the Golden Knights on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

McDavid, the NHL scoring leader — he ranks first in goals (37) and assists (45) — scored twice in a 7-1 victory over San Jose on Friday night.

McDavid’s overtime goal on Nov. 19 was the difference in a 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights in Edmonton.

Edmonton Oilers at Golden Knights