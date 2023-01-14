LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Connor McDavid leads the Edmonton Oilers against the Golden Knights on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.
McDavid, the NHL scoring leader — he ranks first in goals (37) and assists (45) — scored twice in a 7-1 victory over San Jose on Friday night.
McDavid’s overtime goal on Nov. 19 was the difference in a 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights in Edmonton.
Edmonton Oilers at Golden Knights
- Faceoff: 7 p.m. Saturday, T-Mobile Arena.
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Oilers 22-18-3; Knights 28-13-2.
- Notes: The first-place Knights have a nine-point lead over Edmonton in the Pacific Division race. … The Oilers have won two straight … For the Knights, Saturday’s game is the fourth in a seven-game homestand.