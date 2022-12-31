LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nashville Predators, winners twice in their last 10 games, visit T-Mobile Arena on Saturday for a New Year’s Eve matinee.
The Preds, 2-5-3 in that 10-game stretch, are sixth in the Central Division, 17 points behind first-place Dallas.
The Knights are coming off a Southern California road swing that saw them lose to Los Angeles and Anaheim in back-to-back games. The Anaheim loss came in a shootout.
Nashville Predators at Golden Knights
- Faceoff: Noon, T-Mobile Arena.
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Predators 14-14-5; Golden Knights 24-12-2
- Notes: Cody Glass, picked by the Knights sixth overall in the 2017 draft and then traded in 2021 for Nolan Patrick, has played 23 games for Nashville. He’s scored two goals with six assists and is averaging 12:16 minutes.