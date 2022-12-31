Right wing Nino Niederreiter leads the Predators with 11 goals. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nashville Predators, winners twice in their last 10 games, visit T-Mobile Arena on Saturday for a New Year’s Eve matinee.

The Preds, 2-5-3 in that 10-game stretch, are sixth in the Central Division, 17 points behind first-place Dallas.

The Knights are coming off a Southern California road swing that saw them lose to Los Angeles and Anaheim in back-to-back games. The Anaheim loss came in a shootout.

Nashville Predators at Golden Knights