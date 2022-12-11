Goaltender Linus Ullmark, who leads the NHL in two statistical categories, and the Bruins visit the Golden Knights on Sunday (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Boston Bruins, leading the NHL with an .827 winning percentage and tied with New Jersey for most points, visit the Golden Knights on Sunday. It’s a rematch of a Monday (Dec. 5) clash in Boston, when the Knights won 4-3 in a shootout.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark, a sixth-round draft pick by Buffalo in 2012, has been a find for the Bruins, compiling a 15-1 record with an .939 save percentage and a 1.82 goals-against average. The native of Lugnvik, Sweden, 29, leads the NHL in the last two categories.

Boston Bruins at Golden Knights