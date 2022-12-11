LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Boston Bruins, leading the NHL with an .827 winning percentage and tied with New Jersey for most points, visit the Golden Knights on Sunday. It’s a rematch of a Monday (Dec. 5) clash in Boston, when the Knights won 4-3 in a shootout.
Goaltender Linus Ullmark, a sixth-round draft pick by Buffalo in 2012, has been a find for the Bruins, compiling a 15-1 record with an .939 save percentage and a 1.82 goals-against average. The native of Lugnvik, Sweden, 29, leads the NHL in the last two categories.
Boston Bruins at Golden Knights
- Faceoff: 5 p.m., T-Mobile Arena.
- TV/Radio: AT&T Sportsnet/KKGK, 1340 AM, 98.9 FM
- Records: Bruins 21-4-1; Golden Knights 20-8-1
- Notes: Knights defenseman Shea Theodore is not expected to play. He hurt what appeared to be his left leg in a collission with Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim in an overtime victory on Friday night. The Knights also are expected to be without defenseman Alex Pietrangelo who last played Nov. 26. The team said in a tweet on Wednesday he remains out indefinitely because of an illness in his family.